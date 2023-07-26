Haitian community in the Dominican Republic says that migration figures are manipulated

Santo Domingo.- Representatives of social organizations representing the Haitian community in the Dominican Republic held a press conference and accused the authorities of manipulating migration figures to portray a higher migratory flow than what actually exists. They emphasized the need for accurate and transparent data on the number of Haitian nationals residing in the country, which they estimated to be around 600,000 people, based on recent flows.

The representatives also refuted the Dominican government’s claim that pregnant Haitian women are occupying a significant proportion of the national health budget. According to their analysis of official sources, they stated that Haitian women represent only 0.5 percent of the budget, indicating that there is confusion and misrepresentation regarding the number of Haitian nationals and Dominican citizens of Haitian origin.

The social movements emphasized the importance of addressing these issues and ensuring that accurate information is used to formulate policies and decisions related to the Haitian community in the Dominican Republic.