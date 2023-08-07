Pelegrín warns that a scenario of civil war is being set up in Haiti

Santo Domingo.- Pelegrín Castillo, the vice president of the National Progressive Force (FNP) and a member of the government-appointed commission to address the impact of the Haitian crisis, expressed concern about the possibility of civil war breaking out in Haiti. He warned that such a scenario could potentially spill over the border and impact the Dominican Republic.

Castillo emphasized the need for the Dominican Republic to defend itself against any attempt to impose a de facto solution to the Haitian problem that might not be in the country’s best interest. He criticized the policy approach of the Biden administration, particularly at the State Department and National Security Council levels, as not being favorable to the Dominican Republic. However, he expressed hope that supportive allies in the American Congress would continue to help prevent any potential international crime.

According to Castillo, the Dominican people would not accept attempts to resolve Haitian problems at their country’s expense, as there are already significant burdens and commitments assumed. He cautioned against misinterpreting the Dominican Republic’s willingness to help, as there are limits to what the country can handle.

Regarding the multinational support force for Haiti coming from Africa, Castillo stressed the importance of its role in pacifying the country and facilitating fair elections. He highlighted the danger posed by radical political groups in Haiti having ties to African countries and urged for a neutral force that is accepted by the majority of countries on the continent.

In summary, Castillo’s statements underscore the need for cautious and strategic international involvement in addressing the crisis in Haiti while safeguarding the interests of the Dominican Republic and the region as a whole.