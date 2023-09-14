President Luis Abinader orders total closure of the border with Haiti starting this Friday

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has issued an order for the complete closure of the Dominican Republic’s border with Haiti, encompassing land, air, and sea routes, effective from 6:00 a.m. on the upcoming Friday.

During his announcement, the president emphasized that the Ministry of Defense, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, is fully prepared to enforce this directive.

Abinader indicated that while discussions are ongoing, the Haitian government has acknowledged having limited control within its territory. He assured that any uncontrollable situations within Haiti would not remain uncontrollable for the Dominican Republic.

Furthermore, the President instructed the General Directorate of Immigration to prohibit the entry of provocateurs, whose identities will be disclosed later.

He expressed the government’s refusal to accept provocations, referencing the construction of a canal aimed at diverting water from the Massacre River. Abinader emphasized that there would be no violence within Dominican territory, as the Armed Forces are well-prepared to counter any attempts.

Additionally, the President revealed that the issue would be brought before the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization next week.

This announcement comes at a time when Dominican and Haitian technicians have been engaged in discussions since 11:00 a.m. at the Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, seeking a resolution to the ongoing conflict.