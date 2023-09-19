Dominican Republic complies with implementation of Inter-American Convention against Corruption standard

Santo Domingo.- Dr. Milagros Ortiz Bosch, the executive director of Ethics and Government Integrity, has presented a report to the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza. The report is from the Fortieth Meeting of the MESICIC Committee of Experts, which evaluates compliance with Article XVI of the Inter-American Convention against Corruption in the Dominican Republic.

During this meeting, held on September 14, the Committee of Experts of the Follow-up Mechanism for the Implementation of the Inter-American Convention against Corruption (MESICIC) approved a report that assesses the country’s compliance with the convention and the implementation of recommendations from the last Third Evaluation Round, as well as the evaluation of the implementation of Article XVI in the Sixth Round.

Dr. Ortiz explained that the experts representing various American countries recognized the Dominican Republic’s extensive compliance with several aspects related to anti-corruption measures, including the prevention of bribery, transnational bribery, illicit enrichment, and extradition.

The Dominican Republic’s delegation for this activity was led by Dr. Berenice Barinas, the executive director of DEGEIG and the Vice President of the Committee of Experts of the MESICIC. The delegation also included Nauel Bourtokan, director of Research and Complaints Monitoring of DEGEIG, and Ruth De los Santos, Ad Hoc expert before MESICIC and general director of Tax Policy and Legislation of the Ministry of Finance.

Dr. Ortiz emphasized the country’s commitment to implementing recommendations and requirements set forth through this mechanism, aligning with the commitments established in the Convention and strengthening efforts in the prevention and sanctioning of inappropriate conduct, improving administrative management, and enhancing the quality of public services.

Minister José Ignacio Paliza praised DEGEIG’s work in evaluating various government processes and expressed his support for a transparent and efficient government that serves the Dominican people.

The press conference on this matter was attended by several key figures, including Dr. Berenice Barinas, Dr. Ruth de los Santos, Dr. Delta Paniagua, Nauel Bourtokan, and Dilia Leticia Jorge Mera, Vice Minister of MAPRE.