Governments of Haiti and the Dominican Republic met to address border tension

Santo Domingo.- The foreign ministers of Haiti, Jean-Victor Geneus, and the Dominican Republic, Roberto Álvarez, engaged in a conversation to reduce tensions on the common border. This discussion follows an increase in tension on the northern border, where an incident occurred involving Haitians entering Dominican territory and Dominican soldiers patrolling the area near the border fence. Both countries have different perspectives on the incident, with Haiti claiming that Dominican soldiers violated Haitian territory, while the Dominican Republic asserts that it was responding to a Haitian incursion.

The foreign ministers’ conversation aims to calm tensions and avoid further escalation, seeking a solution following international law. The Haitian government reiterates its willingness to continue dialogue and negotiation with the Dominican side while emphasizing the need for calm and serenity.

Tensions between Haiti and the Dominican Republic have arisen due to the construction of a water intake canal on the Haitian side of a bordering river, leading to the Dominican government’s decision to close the border and suspend the issuance of visas to Haitian citizens. Mediation efforts by the Organization of American States (OAS) are ongoing to address the crisis.