Putin expreses interest in enhanced cooperation with Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed Moscow’s keen interest in fostering political, economic, and cultural cooperation with the Dominican Republic. During a ceremony where he received the credentials of the Dominican Republic’s Ambassador, Alejandro Arias Zarzuela, Putin emphasized their shared goals.

In a ceremony attended by representatives of various countries, Putin highlighted the positive aspects of Russia’s relations with the Dominican Republic. He mentioned the growing Russian tourist flow to the Caribbean nation and praised its stunning natural beauty.

Furthermore, Putin committed to facilitating opportunities for Dominicans to pursue higher education in Russia, demonstrating the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Ambassador Alejandro Arias Zarzuela, with a distinguished diplomatic career, took on this role after serving in diplomatic positions in Peru and Brazil, as well as in embassies in Spain and Portugal.