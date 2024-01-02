Devastating earthquake strikes central Japan, leaving dozens dead

Tokyo.- A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked the west coast of central Japan on Monday, leaving at least 48 people dead, as reported by state broadcaster NHK. The earthquake’s impact was most severe in the city of Wajima, close to the quake’s epicenter and approximately 500 kilometers from Tokyo. This city, with a population of around 27,000, witnessed the collapse of about 25 buildings, many of which were private homes. Rescuers believe people may still be trapped under the debris of 14 buildings.

The death toll includes 19 in Wajima, 20 in Suzu, 5 in Nanao, 2 in Anamizu, 1 in Hakui, and 1 in Shiga, all located in Ishikawa prefecture. This region has suffered extensive structural damage and fires. Hospitals in these cities are treating dozens of injured people, and as rescue efforts continue, the death toll may rise.

Tuesday morning footage from NHK showed a seven-story building collapsed and smoke billowing in a central area of Wajima, known for its morning market. A significant fire in the prefecture has damaged over 200 structures and is still active in some areas.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, addressing the disaster in a press conference, announced his direct involvement in managing the crisis. He has mobilized the Self-Defense Forces, Japan Coast Guard, firefighters, and police to assist in the affected areas. The government is facilitating supply delivery to northern areas of the Noto peninsula, which are difficult to access by land, by using ships.

Prime Minister Kishida urged residents in the affected regions to prioritize safety, warning of increased risks of house collapses and landslides, especially in areas that experienced strong tremors. As of the latest update, about 32,000 people have been evacuated from Ishikawa, Toyama, and nearby prefectures. Local air and train services are suspended, and around 1,000 Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel are involved in the rescue operations. As of 9:30 a.m. local time, over 46,000 people remain evacuated in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures.

Tens of thousands of homes in Ishikawa are without electricity following the quake. Despite detected sea level rises in various Japanese locations and neighboring South Korea, significant damage from tsunamis was fortunately avoided.