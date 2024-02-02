Collado secures a deal for four weekly flights from Italy to La Romana

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, has inked an agreement with Alpitour directors, ensuring the continuity of four weekly direct flights from Italy to La Romana and expressing intentions to introduce a new route from France.

Expressing gratitude for their confidence in the country, Collado remarked, “Thank you very much for believing in our country and ratifying this agreement for four weekly flights to the Dominican Republic.”

The signing ceremony involved Gabriele Burgio, the executive president of Alpitour, along with officials from La Romana Airport and the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), including José E. Marte Piantini and Héctor Porcella from the Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC).

Burgio acknowledged the honor of the opportunity, stating, “We have been flying to the Dominican Republic for many years with direct flights, and we will continue to do so now with four, and who knows if we will be able to increase them in the future.”