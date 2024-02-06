INDEX Cultural Week in Miami celebrates Dominican identity and community

Miami, US.- The Institute of Dominicans Abroad (INDEX) successfully concluded the inaugural “INDEX Cultural Week” in Miami, dedicated to fostering national identity, enhancing the connection between the resident community and their homeland, and acknowledging notable Dominicans in the city.

Vice Minister for Dominican Communities Abroad and Executive Director of INDEX, Carlos de la Mota, led the event, emphasizing the vital role played by Dominicans living abroad in promoting the best aspects of their country, instilling Dominican identity and values, and reinforcing ties with their roots.

De la Mota reiterated the commitment of President Luis Abinader to support Dominican communities abroad, ensuring their well-being and representing the best image of the Dominican Republic worldwide.

The three-day agenda in Miami featured a ceremony recognizing outstanding Dominicans abroad, including Osvaldo A. Fernández Domínguez, Danny Manuel Peñaló Domínguez, Raimundo Mercedes, Maria Jacobo, Gisselle Bonetti, Luisa Sánchez, Digna Cabral, and José Antonio Encarnación. INDEX aims to continue honoring prominent Dominicans abroad as part of ongoing efforts to motivate community service benefiting their people and residing communities.

The event also included a presentation by the Folkloric group “Los Diablos de Miami,” the screening of the documentary “Orgullo de Quisqueya,” and a children’s craft workshop on Dominican Carnival Masks led by artisan Argelia Batista (Kiki). Additionally, a “Friendly Softball Tournament” recognized former baseball player Winston “Chilote” Llenas.

INDEX Cultural Week serves as an international cultural platform, aligning with the objectives of President Luis Abinader’s foreign policy, executed by Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, to protect Dominicans residing abroad. The event was made possible with the support of allies, including the General Directorate of Cinema, the Dominican Cinematheque, Vimenca, Western Union, and SKYhigh Dominicana.