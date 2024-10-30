Dominican Republic signs aviation agreements with eight nations

Malaysia.- At the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) meeting in Kuala Lumpur, the Dominican Republic signed eight bilateral air service agreements with Singapore, Suriname, Switzerland, Cuba, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Greece, and Latvia. These agreements, announced by the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), extend up to fifth freedom rights for passenger flights and seventh freedom rights for cargo flights, which will enhance both trade and tourism.

The agreements include terms for airlines to engage in code-sharing, aircraft leasing, and other cooperative arrangements, facilitating greater flexibility and collaboration between the nations’ carriers.

Additionally, the Dominican Republic was chosen to host the next ICAO meeting, scheduled for next year. Emphasizing the country’s role in global aviation, Porcella highlighted its extensive connectivity, with eight international airports serving more than 70 countries and over 300 cities worldwide through 150 international airlines.