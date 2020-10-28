Dominican police crackdown on secret parties

Verón, Punta Cana.- Residents of the La Doble Vía sector in Verón, Punta Cana, on Wed. denounced police brutality to break up a birthday party during the curfew.

The locals say the officers arrived at the sector and arrested a group of people who were at the party and when they saw that the vast majority of the members fled to a house not to avoid capture, “without measuring the consequences.”

“They began to shoot and throw tear gas inside the house,” which lodged small children, and according to the locals were seriously affected and ha to be taken to a hospital.

In Santiago

A similar incident occurred in Gurabo, Santiago, where police broke up a “clandestine party,” and arrested 35 people.