INTEC’s Apollo 27 wins three awards at NASA Rover Challenge 2026

The Apollo 27 team from the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec) strengthened its international leadership by winning three new awards at the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2026, bringing its historic total to 15 recognitions in the prestigious competition.

In this edition, the Dominican group received the Team Spirit Award for the fourth consecutive year, along with the Industry STEM Engagement Award and the Social Media Award, highlighting not only its technical excellence but also its impact in promoting science, technology, and innovation.

The team also set a new milestone by presenting a rover weighing just 126 pounds, breaking its own record and showcasing the efficiency and high-level engineering capabilities of young Dominican talent on the global stage.