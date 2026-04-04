Businessman proposes road projects to Abinader to boost tourism in the Northeast

Businessman Jhonny Cabrera, along with President Luis Abinader, emphasized the need to prioritize various road infrastructure projects that are key to strengthening the country’s economic and tourism development, especially in the Northeast region.

Cabrera highlighted the modernization of the Las Américas entrance, one of the main access points to Greater Santo Domingo, as an urgent project. He noted that this work would significantly improve traffic flow, enhance road safety, and project a better image of the country to both domestic and international visitors.

He also emphasized the importance of optimizing the access road to Las Terrenas, one of the country’s most important tourist destinations. He indicated that the sustained growth of this town depends largely on having efficient, modern, and safe connectivity.

In that same context, the businessman proposed creating a strategic road connection linking Las Terrenas, El Limón, and Las Galeras.

The initiative seeks to consolidate a tourist circuit in the province of Samaná, facilitating visitor movement and boosting the local economy.

Cabrera emphasized that the execution of these works would not only improve the quality of life for residents but also attract new investment, generate jobs, and position the region as a competitive international destination.

Finally, he urged the authorities to include these projects within the national infrastructure planning, highlighting their relevance to promoting sustainable growth in the Dominican Republic.