Alcohol poisoning in children: the NHS reports 52 cases treated in hospitals

The National Health Service (SNS) sent to the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Public Health the list with the names and other specifications of the minors assisted in the emergencies of the hospitals of the Public Health Services Network for alcohol poisoning during the Christmas and New Year holiday.

The director of Hospital Centers of the SNS, Dr. Yocasta Lara, detailed that at the national level, 52 minors were treated for consumption of alcoholic beverages, specifying that the information was sent to both entities, as instructed by the procedure for the Protection of the Rights of Minors.

He also explained that doctors at health centers immediately notify the local prosecutor’s office of cases at the time of assistance, so that the corresponding investigations and actions can be carried out.

Lara described the situation as highly concerning, as it involves children and adolescents exposed to a serious risk to their health and physical integrity.

“Alcohol poisoning in minors is entirely preventable. As a society, we must strengthen adult supervision and ensure safe environments for our children and adolescents, especially during family celebrations,” he said.

He reiterated the National Health Service’s commitment to continue strengthening surveillance, timely notification, and comprehensive care within the Public Network, while calling on mothers, fathers, and guardians to adopt responsible behavior to prevent minors from accessing alcoholic beverages.

The director of Hospital Centers of the National Health Service (SNS) highlighted that alcohol consumption at an early age can cause severe and even irreversible consequences, and therefore insisted on prevention and family and community co-responsibility as fundamental pillars to protect the health of Dominican children.