COE reports 66 alcohol poisonings; among the cases are three minors

Emergency authorities reported that during the first hours of the “Conscience for Life, Holy Week 2025-2026” operation, dozens of people affected by alcohol-related poisonings had been treated.

According to the first bulletin from the Emergency Operations Center (COE), 66 people were intoxicated by alcohol consumption, of which three are minors between the ages of 14 and 17, according to data from the National Health Service.

Additionally, 19 cases of food poisoning were reported during the same period.

The COE reiterated its call to the population to moderate their consumption of alcoholic beverages and to adopt preventive measures, especially regarding the protection of minors during the holiday.