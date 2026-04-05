UPDATE: Public health officials rescue abandoned man in Sosúa after authorities alert

Sosúa, Puerto Plata.— A vulnerable man was rescued by the Ministry of Public Health after being found abandoned near the Granito de Mostaza home, in the Altos de Chila sector, Cangrejos district.

The case was reported by the Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Adolescents (NNA) and the National Council for Children and Adolescents (CONANI), enabling rapid intervention by the authorities.

According to data obtained by InfoENN – El Nuevo Norte, although the citizen is not a minor, his condition raised concerns among area residents, who alerted the relevant authorities to the evident risk.

An ambulance unit from the Ministry of Public Health arrived at the scene and transferred the man to a health center, where he is currently receiving medical evaluation and specialized care.

Witnesses indicated that the intervention was carried out in a timely manner, avoiding possible complications in the health of the affected person, who was in a delicate condition.

Authorities emphasized the importance of inter-institutional coordination in responding to such cases, reiterating their commitment to protecting vulnerable people.

They also called on citizens to report any similar situations in order to ensure a quick and effective response.

This incident once again highlights the need to strengthen public policies aimed at assisting homeless people, promoting social inclusion, and protecting the most vulnerable.