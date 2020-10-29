Trial against six in Odebrecht US$92M bribe case resumes

Santo Domingo.- After a prolonged pause due to COVID-19, the National District 1st Collegiate Court plans to resume Thursday the trial against six defendants charged in the US$92 million Odebrecht bribe case.

On trial: Ángel Rondón Rijo, Víctor José Díaz Rúa, Conrado Enrique Pittaluga Arzeno, Porfirio Andrés Bautista García, Tommy Alberto Galán and Juan Roberto Rodríguez Hernández.

The trial was delayed since October 8, after one of the defense attorneys of the accused Andrés Bautista García tested positive for COVID-19.

After that, the hearing had been set for Tuesday, October 20, but it could not start either, since presiding Judge Gisselle Méndez, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

To comply with the isolation, the magistrate modified the calendar and set the date of the new hearing for Thursday.