Crime is the main problem affecting the population

According to data from the National Survey of Multiple Purpose Homes for the year 2022, 66.4% of the Dominican population believes that crime is the country’s most serious problem. The Santo Domingo province, which tops the list, accounted for 76.9 of this percentage. According to the survey, which released its most recent report today, the cost of living, unemployment, insecurity, poverty, and corruption are among the top concerns of the population. Similarly, 29% of the population reported being “very afraid” of criminal acts in their neighborhood or community.

To avoid being a victim of crime, 64.5% avoid going out at night, 48.8% do not go out with large amounts of cash, and 38.7% do not wear jewelry. According to the statistics, 23% of women do not feel safe walking alone in their neighborhood or community at night, while 18.4% of the male population feels the same way.

Santo Domingo has the highest percentage of people aged 15 and up who have stopped going out at night for fear of delinquency and crime, with 74.5%, Santiago has 74.2%, and the National District has 71%.