Cell phone dispute led to the shooting at 42nd Capotillo incident

Santo Domingo.- A dispute over a cell phone led to a shooting that resulted in one fatality and two injuries on 42nd Street in the Capotillo sector, as reported by the National Police on Monday.

You might be interested in reading: Now! Shooting at 42nd Capotillo leaves at least one dead

Rafael Tejeda Baldera, a spokesperson for the police, stated that Donald Ford, a 33-year-old Haitian, and Ana Bernard, 36, who were not involved in the altercation, lost their lives in the incident. The other injured individual, Jason Ramón Soriano, is currently in police custody at a medical facility.

Tejeda Baldera explained that the altercation began between Jeyson Ramón Soriano, who sustained a gunshot wound, and several individuals who are currently under investigation for identification.

“Both Donald Ford and the injured lady, Ana Bernard, were unintended victims and had no connection to the altercation. We can describe their injuries as collateral effects. The conflict solely involved Jeyson Ramón Soriano and several individuals,” stated Tejada Baldera.