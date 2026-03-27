U.S. Senate reaches deal to end shutdown disrupting airports

Washington, D.C.- U.S. senators reached an agreement this Friday to end the partial government shutdown that has severely disrupted airport operations across the country, causing long security lines and travel delays.

The funding lapse left employees of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) working without pay since mid-February, leading to staff shortages, resignations, and increased absenteeism. As a result, major airports have urged travelers to arrive hours early due to extended wait times at security checkpoints.

The political dispute behind the shutdown centers on calls from Democratic lawmakers to reform Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which has faced criticism over its enforcement practices. The Senate-approved bill would fund most of the Department of Homeland Security through 2026, including the TSA, Coast Guard, and FEMA, while excluding ICE and Border Patrol. The legislation now moves to the House of Representatives for final approval.

In response to the staffing crisis, federal authorities deployed ICE agents to assist with airport security, a move that drew criticism from lawmakers and advocacy groups who argue the agents are not properly trained for such duties. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced he will sign an executive order to restore pay for affected TSA workers.