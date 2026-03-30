Over 70 killed in Haiti gang attack

Port-au-Prince, Haiti.- At least 70 people, including children, were killed and around 30 others injured in a massacre carried out by the armed group “Gran Grif” in Jean Denis, in Haiti’s Artibonite region, north of Port-au-Prince. The attack also left about 50 homes burned and forced more than 6,000 residents to flee, according to Antonal Mortimé of the organization Collectif Défenseurs Plus.

The assault reportedly began in the early hours of Sunday, when the group blocked access roads to prevent authorities from responding. Witness accounts and videos shared on social media show heavily armed attackers firing indiscriminately and forcing residents to abandon the area, while some locals criticized the response of the Haitian National Police.

Authorities initially confirmed a lower death toll of at least 16 victims and 10 injured, stating that police later intervened and pushed back the attackers. According to officials, the gangs created barriers and dug trenches to delay security forces, allowing them time to carry out the attack before fleeing. Police said operations are ongoing to pursue those responsible and restore security in the area.