COE raises alerts in 17 provinces due to risk of flooding and rising water levels

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported that it raised the yellow and green alert levels for this Easter Sunday due to the possibility of flooding in rivers, streams, and ravines, as well as flash or urban flooding, in 17 provinces of the country.

The provinces of Monseñor Nouel and San José de Ocoa are under a yellow alert. Those under green alert are Santo Domingo, the National District, Sánchez Ramírez, Hermanas Mirabal, Puerto Plata, San Cristóbal, Santiago, Espaillat, Duarte, Samaná, La Vega, La Altagracia, Monte Plata, Hato Mayor, and El Seibo.

The agency also warned that, from Monte Cristi to the east of Isla Saona, operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels are advised to remain in port, due to dangerous swells and moderate to strong winds.

He also urged bathers and the general public to be cautious about rip currents, recommending that they consult rescue agencies before using the beaches.

For the rest of the Caribbean coast, no restrictions are established.