Collado inaugurates pedestrian bridge in Las Terrenas to enhance tourist safety
Las Terrenas.- David Collado inaugurated the reconstructed pedestrian bridge in Las Terrenas, a project aimed at improving mobility, safety, and accessibility in the popular tourist destination.
Built with an investment of over RD$14.4 million through the CEIZTUR, the project features a 160-meter walkway with synthetic wood over a 45-meter concrete structure, along with lighting, safety railings, and a POLITUR security booth.
Collado emphasized that the initiative directly benefits residents and visitors, noting that more than RD$1.8 billion has been invested in Samaná to boost tourism development and improve infrastructure in the region.
Another moment of posing and shining for the press. No photo published of the pedestrian bridge.