North Coast March 23, 2026 | 4:22 pm

Collado inaugurates pedestrian bridge in Las Terrenas to enhance tourist safety

Las Terrenas.- David Collado inaugurated the reconstructed pedestrian bridge in Las Terrenas, a project aimed at improving mobility, safety, and accessibility in the popular tourist destination.

Built with an investment of over RD$14.4 million through the CEIZTUR, the project features a 160-meter walkway with synthetic wood over a 45-meter concrete structure, along with lighting, safety railings, and a POLITUR security booth.

Collado emphasized that the initiative directly benefits residents and visitors, noting that more than RD$1.8 billion has been invested in Samaná to boost tourism development and improve infrastructure in the region.
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Paul Tierney
March 23, 2026 4:32 pm

Another moment of posing and shining for the press. No photo published of the pedestrian bridge.

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