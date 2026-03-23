Collado inaugurates pedestrian bridge in Las Terrenas to enhance tourist safety

Built with an investment of over RD$14.4 million through the CEIZTUR, the project features a 160-meter walkway with synthetic wood over a 45-meter concrete structure, along with lighting, safety railings, and a POLITUR security booth.

Collado emphasized that the initiative directly benefits residents and visitors, noting that more than RD$1.8 billion has been invested in Samaná to boost tourism development and improve infrastructure in the region.