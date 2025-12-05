Rosa Angélica Ramírez secures gold again in shot put at the XX Bolivarian Games

Lima, Perú.- Dominican athlete Rosa Angélica Ramírez claimed her second consecutive Bolivarian Games title in the shot put, winning gold at the XX Bolivarian Games in Lima, Peru. Ramírez secured victory with a throw of 17.44 meters, topping Chile’s Ivana Gallardo Cruchet (17.22 m) and Venezuela’s Ahymara Espinoza Echenique (17.05 m).

This achievement adds to the Dominican Republic’s medal tally, bringing the country to seventh place with 52 medals overall: 9 gold, 14 silver, and 29 bronze. The leading nations in the standings are Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and Guatemala.

Ramírez is now a two-time Bolivarian Games champion. She also won gold in the 2022 edition held in Valledupar, where her 17.31-meter throw surpassed Chilean competitors Natalia Duco and Ivana Gallardo.