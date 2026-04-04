The top 5 European tourist origins to the Dominican Republic: Spain continues to lead

The flow of Europeans to the Dominican Republic by air reached 2,172,458 passengers in 2025, 45,504 more than the 2,126,954 who traveled within and outside the Dominican Republic in 2024, representing an expansion of just 2%, which the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) sees as “slow but sustained growth”.

Spain remained the main European market for air traffic to and from the Dominican Republic, with 912,177 passengers last year, representing a 7% increase over 2024.

Currently, four of the ten airlines with the greatest connectivity between the Dominican Republic and Europe are Spanish: Air Europa, World2Fly, Iberia, and Iberojet.

The United Kingdom came in second with 354,892 passengers, representing a 4% increase. According to the JAC, this demonstrated stable demand and sustained levels of air connectivity with this European nation.

Germany remained the third country with the highest number of passengers entering and leaving the Dominican territory, despite a 9% drop, from 302,186 in 2024 to 276,208.

In France, this market also saw a 6% decrease in passenger volume last year, from 153,414 in 2024 to 144,043.

As for Portugal, it added 86,038 passengers to European air traffic to and from the country, representing a 7% increase over the 80,274 who traveled in 2024, putting it in fifth place.