Doctors Without Borders warns of humanitarian crisis in Haiti

Haiti.- Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has raised alarms over a worsening humanitarian crisis in Haiti. The organization warns that without urgent intervention, the situation could spiral into a full-scale catastrophe.

According to MSF, thousands of displaced individuals are living in makeshift camps without adequate water, sanitation, or medical care, as Haiti’s humanitarian response plan remains severely underfunded. The escalation of violence in Port-au-Prince, where gangs control 85% of the territory, has led to a surge in medical emergencies. Between February 24 and March 2, MSF’s Turgeau emergency center treated 314 patients, including 90 victims of violence—double the usual number.

In response, MSF has expanded the Tabarre hospital, increasing trauma beds from 50 to 75, but warns that the facility is now operating near capacity. With over 24,000 people displaced since mid-February, the crisis continues to worsen. MSF urges immediate international action and funding to prevent further humanitarian disaster.