Spain.- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has publicly apologized to the Dominican Republic after a video misusing the country’s image was posted on social media. The video, created with artificial intelligence and shared by Spain’s Popular Party, compared the “Koldo plot” corruption case to the reality show La Isla de las Tentaciones and described the Dominican Republic as part of an “island of corruptions,” sparking outrage.

“I am extremely ashamed and apologize to the Dominican Republic and all Dominicans for this shameful video,” Sánchez stated. He emphasized Spain’s strong cultural and historical ties with the Caribbean nation, reaffirming the country’s appreciation for the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican government had earlier condemned the video, calling it an “incomprehensible attack” and rejecting the misuse of national symbols for Spanish political purposes. Mirex insisted that exploiting the country’s image in such a manner was unacceptable.