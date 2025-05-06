Puntacana Group builds new bypass and overpass to ease traffic

Punta Cana.- The Puntacana Group has begun construction on two major infrastructure projects aimed at reducing congestion and improving traffic flow in one of the Dominican Republic’s busiest tourist hubs. The projects include an alternate bypass route from the Punta Cana roundabout and an overpass at the Los Manantiales intersection, located 4.5 kilometers from Punta Cana International Airport.

These developments are designed to streamline vehicle movement from the airport and nearby areas, reduce fuel consumption and travel times, and improve safety. The overpass at the Verón intersection will also help ease the frequent traffic jams on the Eastern Tourist Boulevard, a key road linking Bávaro and Santo Domingo.

The alternate route will span 525 meters, with a 5-meter-wide lane designed for speeds of up to 70 km/h. The 900-meter elevated bridge will feature four lanes and safe pedestrian walkways. Both projects include modern road features such as storm drainage, lighting, and signage. Materials were selected for durability and cost-efficiency, with construction expected to take seven months from its April 21, 2025 start date.

Once completed, the improvements are expected to reduce emissions and significantly enhance the experience for both locals and tourists. Authorities also plan to extend the upgrades to other traffic hotspots, such as the Coco Bongo area and the Punta Cana roundabout, aiming to build a more efficient, long-term road system for the region.