Truck overturns on Duarte Highway, causing heavy traffic

Santo Domingo.- Heavy traffic congestion was reported this Wednesday afternoon at kilometer 9 of the Duarte Highway after a semi-trailer truck carrying metal materials overturned on the road.

The accident caused long lines of vehicles and significant delays for drivers using this key entry and exit route to the capital. Several access roads in the area had little to no traffic, while other sections experienced extremely slow movement.

Transit authorities and emergency personnel were on site working to remove the overturned truck and manage traffic, aiming to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

Authorities urged citizens to use alternate routes and remain calm if traveling through the affected area. They also recommended driving with caution to avoid further incidents.