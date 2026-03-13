Public Health reviews autism treatments provided by Dr. Fadul

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health confirmed several findings revealed in a journalistic investigation into treatments provided to children with autism spectrum disorder by Dr. José Ernesto Fadul Fadul, following a technical inspection of his office at the San Martín de Porres Center for Advanced Maternal and Child Medicine and Specialties in Santiago de los Caballeros.

According to the official report, Fadul is registered as an internist, a specialty different from those typically responsible for the clinical management of autism, such as pediatrics, child neurology, psychiatry, and clinical psychology. The Ministry stressed that care for pediatric patients with autism should be coordinated through interconsultations with these specialists.

Authorities also reminded providers that services for children and adolescents with autism must follow official care protocols established under current health regulations. In addition, the clinic must obtain an independent operating authorization, as required under Regulation No. 1138-03 governing health establishments and services.

The General Directorate of Medicines, Food and Health Products (DIGEMAPS) inspected the clinic on March 6, 2026, and is preparing a technical report that will include laboratory results and inspection findings. The Ministry warned that if irregularities are confirmed regarding the use or circulation of regulated products outside legal provisions, appropriate action will be taken under national health regulations.

Officials said they will also monitor compliance with the report’s recommendations and ensure that the clinic adjusts its care processes to meet the standards of the Dominican health system.