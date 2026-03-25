The Charity Trap: Why Dominican Startups Are Stuck in the Sandbox

By Jonathan Joel Mentor | @jonathanjmentor

In the Dominican Republic, we have mastered the art of the ceremony, but we are still learning the science of scale. Ribbon-cuttings, innovation centers, and accelerator cohorts signal progress—but the underlying outputs suggest a more complex reality.

According to the Global Innovation Index 2025, the country ranks relatively well in institutional capacity, yet significantly lower in knowledge and technology outputs. This gap points to a structural issue: we are investing in the appearance of innovation more effectively than in its measurable results.

This is not a failure of talent. It is a misalignment of systems.

The Structural Misalignment

A recurring pattern across many local programs is what could be described as the “youth development” model of entrepreneurship support. These initiatives often prioritize access, participation, and visibility—important goals in their own right—but they are not always designed to produce venture-scale outcomes.

The result is a set of unintended consequences:

Participation over performance : Founders are often selected and evaluated based on potential and engagement rather than execution and traction.

: Founders are often selected and evaluated based on potential and engagement rather than execution and traction. Capital as support, not leverage : Funding is frequently structured as small, non-dilutive grants, which reduces pressure to validate business models under real market conditions.

: Funding is frequently structured as small, non-dilutive grants, which reduces pressure to validate business models under real market conditions. Training over systems: Workshops and mentorship dominate, while fewer programs provide deep operational support in areas like revenue architecture, unit economics, or international go-to-market strategy.

Individually, these elements are not problematic. Collectively, they create an ecosystem that can support early exploration, but struggles to consistently produce scalable companies.

A Question of Design, Not Intent

Corporate-backed and public-sector accelerators have played a central role in shaping the ecosystem over the past decade. Many of these programs have successfully introduced entrepreneurship to new audiences and expanded access to resources.

However, public information and program disclosures suggest that total capital deployed through these initiatives remains relatively modest when viewed against regional benchmarks. In larger Latin American markets, individual seed rounds for high-growth startups often exceed what entire local programs deploy annually.

At the same time, ecosystem trackers and regional comparisons indicate that startup formation and scaling in the Dominican Republic have not kept pace with peer markets. While methodologies vary, the broader trend suggests a system that generates activity but converts relatively little of it into sustained, high-growth output.

This is not necessarily a criticism of any single institution. It is a reflection of how the system has been designed: to support entrepreneurship broadly, rather than to aggressively scale a subset of high-performing companies.

The “Local-for-Local” Constraint

Another structural limitation is market orientation. Many startups are built to operate within a narrow local context, often optimizing for specific neighborhoods or customer segments within Santo Domingo.

This approach can produce viable small businesses. But it rarely produces companies capable of competing regionally or globally.

In more mature ecosystems, accelerators function as export engines. They prepare founders to enter larger markets, navigate international capital, and build products that travel across borders. This requires not only ambition, but also infrastructure: technical depth, data systems, and rigorous go-to-market design.

Without that orientation, even strong ideas remain constrained by the size of the local market.

A Regional Contrast

The difference becomes clearer when compared to regional programs.

In Puerto Rico, Parallel18 has positioned itself as an international accelerator, attracting founders from multiple markets and emphasizing scale from day one. Public reporting highlights hundreds of millions of dollars in cumulative revenue generated by its alumni.

Similarly, global networks like Techstars operate on a model where success is measured by follow-on capital, market expansion, and long-term enterprise value. Their programs are structured around performance metrics tied directly to the market.

These examples are not perfect, nor directly transferable. But they illustrate a key point: ecosystems that produce consistent outcomes tend to align their incentives, capital structures, and programming around scale—not just participation.

The Innovation Gap

The Dominican Republic’s relative strength in innovation inputs—education, institutions, and access—contrasted with weaker outputs suggests a conversion problem.

Resources are entering the system. But they are not consistently translating into:

Scalable companies

Exportable intellectual property

Sustained revenue growth

This “conversion gap” is where the next phase of ecosystem development must focus.

A Path Forward

Closing this gap does not require abandoning existing programs. It requires evolving them.

Some practical shifts could include:

Introduce performance-based tracks

Alongside inclusive entry-level programs, create more selective tracks designed specifically for companies with demonstrated traction and clear paths to scale. Increase capital concentration

Rather than distributing small amounts across many participants, allocate larger investments to fewer companies with validated potential. Scale requires fuel. Embed operational depth

Complement mentorship with hands-on support in revenue systems, product-market fit validation, and international expansion. Execution infrastructure matters as much as ideas. Align incentives with outcomes

Measure success not only by number of participants or completed cohorts, but by follow-on funding, revenue growth, and market expansion. Build outward from day one

Encourage founders to design for regional and global markets early, even if initial operations are local.

From Sandbox to Stadium

The Dominican Republic has no shortage of talent, ambition, or creativity. The foundation is there.

The opportunity now is to refine the system—to move from one that introduces entrepreneurship to one that consistently scales it.

That shift is not about abandoning inclusion or early-stage support. It is about adding a second layer: one that is unapologetically focused on performance, competitiveness, and global relevance.

If that balance can be achieved, the country will not only grow its startup ecosystem—it will strengthen its position in the broader regional economy.

The conversation is already underway. The next step is execution.

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Jonathan Joel Mentor is the CEO of Successment and architect of the Digital Nomad Summit™, scaling startups and challenging institutions to evolve. UN World Summit Award Nominee & ADOEXPO National Excellence in Exportation Award Winner www.jonathanjmentor.co | digitalnomadsummit.co