Central Bank launches 2026 Economic and Financial Week

Santo Domingo.- The governor of the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, Héctor Valdez Albizu, inaugurated the 2026 Economic and Financial Week (#sefBCRD), an initiative under the Aula Central program and part of the global Global Money Week. He highlighted the event’s role in promoting financial education among children and young people through workshops, talks, and interactive activities that encourage responsible money management and long-term financial habits.

Valdez Albizu stressed that the initiative supports financial inclusion and contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in education and partnerships. This year’s edition expands its reach by adding new venues, including the Centro Cultural Eduardo León Jimenes and the Centro Cultural Perelló, allowing greater participation from students across different regions. The event has also reached a record 58 participating institutions from the financial sector, public entities, academia, and civil society.

As part of the program, the governor announced the release of the children’s book Rojilandia, aimed at teaching values such as teamwork and responsible resource use. The 2026 edition, held under the theme “Smart Money Talks,” features educational booths, guided tours, workshops, and conferences, as well as the “Economists of the Future” competition, which has impacted more than 1,300 students nationwide. The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Central Bank to strengthen economic and financial literacy in the Dominican Republic.