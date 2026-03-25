Danilo Medina and U.S. Ambassador hold meeting on Dominican political situation

Santo Domingo.- Former President Danilo Medina met with U.S. Ambassador Leah Francis Campos to discuss the national situation and the strengthening of democratic institutions in the Dominican Republic.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) in Santo Domingo, where both sides exchanged views in a cordial setting. The ambassador was accompanied by embassy officials, while PLD Secretary General Johnny Pujols joined Medina during the discussion.

The dialogue, which lasted about two hours, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between Dominican political leaders and the United States. At the end of the meeting, the PLD presented Ambassador Campos with a collection of works by party founder Juan Bosch as a gesture of goodwill.