Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts joins World of Hyatt network

Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has strengthened its global expansion by integrating more than 20 properties into the World of Hyatt loyalty program, boosting its international visibility and enhancing guest benefits across key destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Jamaica, and Spain.

Through its partnership with Hyatt and Grupo Piñero, the brand joins Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, giving it access to a global network of more than 63 million World of Hyatt members. This strategic move expands booking opportunities, strengthens its presence in high-demand tourism markets, and positions Bahia Principe as a key player in the all-inclusive resort segment in the Caribbean and beyond.

As part of its growth strategy, the company also announced a rebranding that simplifies its portfolio into two core segments: “Bahia Principe Escape,” focused on adults-only experiences, and “Bahia Principe Explore,” designed for family-friendly vacations. This repositioning aims to improve customer experience, target specific traveler segments, and drive continued growth in the competitive global tourism industry.