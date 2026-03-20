Lamborghini to open first dealership in Dominican Republic, reports say

Santo Domingo.- The ultra-luxury brand Lamborghini will open its first official dealership in the Dominican Republic before the end of 2026, according to information confirmed by the Puerto Rican outlet El Nuevo Día. The new showroom, to be located in Santo Domingo, marks a major milestone for the Caribbean automotive market and positions the country as a rising hub for luxury cars and high-end investment.

The agreement with local partners has already been signed, paving the way for the opening of a permanent Lamborghini showroom in Santo Domingo by late 2026. The project is backed by Dominican investors in partnership with Martín Josephi and his firm Grand Chelem, known for managing one of the largest portfolios of supercars and premium vehicles in the region. This alliance strengthens confidence in the Dominican Republic’s luxury automotive market and its growth potential.

Lamborghini’s expansion in the Dominican Republic is part of a broader strategy to increase its presence in Latin America and the Caribbean, where it already operates in Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Puerto Rico, while preparing new openings such as in Santiago, Chile. The region has become a key growth market for luxury car brands, driven by a growing base of high-net-worth consumers seeking exclusive, high-performance vehicles.

The Santo Domingo dealership will offer more than just vehicle sales, delivering a full Lamborghini brand experience with personalized consultations, custom configurations, and premium after-sales services. This type of luxury showroom aligns with global trends in experiential retail, where customer experience plays a central role in purchasing decisions.

Lamborghini’s arrival reinforces the Dominican Republic’s position as an emerging destination for luxury investment, premium brands, and upscale lifestyle offerings. The country continues to attract global brands looking to expand in the Caribbean and Latin American markets.