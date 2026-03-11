Health Ministry introduces nonavalent HPV vaccine for children

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health of the Dominican Republic announced the inclusion of the nonavalent vaccine against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in the national vaccination schedule for children aged 9 to 14, as part of efforts to strengthen disease prevention. Health Minister Víctor Atallah said the vaccine protects against nine HPV strains—6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58—and aims to expand immunization coverage and reduce illnesses associated with the virus, including Cervical Cancer.

During the launch, Atallah said the initiative forms part of the government’s strategy to strengthen preventive health care among children and adolescents. The updated vaccination program, promoted under the slogan “Health is a priority to protect your future,” seeks to provide young people with better protection and improve long-term public health outcomes in the Dominican Republic.

Pan American Health Organization representative Alba María Ropero Álvarez noted that only a few countries—including Argentina, Canada, Chile, and the United States—have incorporated the latest-generation vaccine into their immunization schedules, and that the Dominican Republic now joins this group. She explained that the vaccine can prevent more than 90% of HPV-related cases, representing a major advance in the fight against cervical cancer.

Authorities said the vaccine will be free of charge and available nationwide through 40 Provincial Health Directorates and more than 1,400 vaccination centers. The updated schedule will generally require a single dose, although immunocompromised children may receive two doses. The vaccine replaces the previous quadrivalent version by maintaining protection against key strains linked to cervical cancer while adding coverage against five additional types. The official launch took place at the Hospital Infantil Dr. José Manuel Rodríguez Jiménez.