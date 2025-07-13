The number of bodies recovered after the shipwreck at Juanillo Beach has increased to six.

Sargassum and Sahara dust have complicated the search for missing persons.

Punta Cana— A sixth body was recovered by authorities yesterday after the shipwreck that occurred early Thursday morning off the coast of Playa Juanillo, in the tourist district of Verón, Punta Cana.

Authorities reported to AFP that the recovered bodies include a woman, three men, and a child. The deceased are Dominican and Haitian citizens.

The bodies were removed by the medical examiner and sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) following protocol.

One of the recovered bodies allegedly had identification, although the identification process is the responsibility of other authorities who intervene once the rescue is completed.

Search will continue on Sunday.

The provincial director of Civil Defense indicated that, although search protocols establish a three-day time limit, the search will continue this Sunday because a family contacted them stating that their relative may have been on the wrecked boat.

“On the third day, we stopped searching, but when a family called, there were indications that there might still be people missing. Although only one family has contacted us, the body they’re searching for could be one of those recovered today,” he noted.

The search area extends from Cabo Engaño beyond the point where the shipwreck is believed to have occurred, with an approximate range of more than five kilometers in both directions. Dominican Navy vessels have remained in the area since the beginning of the operation.

Authorities reported that they have faced severe difficulties locating the remaining bodies due to the significant accumulation of sargassum in the area.

“The sargassum complicates everything. Although drones and specialized equipment have been deployed, what we see from the air is a yellow stain that obscures visibility,” explained one of the rescuers. The same difficulty affects the divers, who have been unable to dive effectively due to the sea conditions.

People on board

In addition to the search obstacles, uncertainty persists regarding the exact number of people on board the vessel at the time of the sinking. Survivors estimate the number to be between 35 and 54, making it difficult to establish a definitive count of the missing.

The vessel, about 20 feet long, had set sail for Puerto Rico in an attempt at an illegal voyage before capsizing in the waters of the Caribbean Sea.