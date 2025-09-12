Aviation training aims to strengthen Dominican talent in Punta Cana

Punta Cana.- Punta Cana is transforming into a high-quality aviation service center. FL Technics, a global aircraft maintenance provider, in partnership with Grupo Puntacana, will invest US$70 million to establish the country’s first independent aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility, creating more than 2,000 technical and professional jobs.

The facility will provide Dominican workers with extensive technical training and career opportunities, with the long-term goal of transferring operational leadership to local professionals. FL Technics plans to implement apprenticeship programs and partner with educational institutions to ensure skills development and regulatory compliance, in line with the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) requirements.

The project will roll out in three phases: a 20,000-square-meter hangar with five maintenance bays initially, expanding to 12 bays in phase two and 20 bays in phase three, making it one of the Caribbean’s largest MRO facilities. The hangar will service Airbus A320F and Boeing 737 NG/MAX aircraft, supporting airlines across North, Central, and South America. FL Technics emphasizes fair contracts, safe working conditions, competitive salaries, language training, and opportunities for leadership roles.