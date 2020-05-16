The world’s largest plane arrives in the DR with 45,000 kilograms of medical supplies

LAS AMERICAS AIRPORT, -The Dominican Republic received the largest plane in the world this morning, an Airbus A380 that arrived in the country through the Las Américas Airport.

It is the first time that type of plane has arrived in the Dominican Republic.

The aircraft came loaded with 45,000 kilograms of medical equipment and personal protective equipment, on a direct flight from China.

Siglo XXI Dominican Airport (Aerodom) and the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) reported that the aircraft arrived from China.