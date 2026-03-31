The Dominican innovation gap No One is assigned to fix

By Jonathan Joel Mentor | @jonathanjmentor

The Dominican Republic does not lack entrepreneurs.

It does not lack initiatives.

It does not even lack capital, at least on paper.

What it lacks is something far less visible — and far more consequential: an assigned operational owner for the space between policy intent, capital deployment, and execution reality.

That gap is where promising startups stall, where well-intentioned incentives misfire, and where institutions quietly lose credibility with founders they claim to support.

This is not an ideological failure.

It is an operational one.

And it keeps repeating because no single institution is designed — or empowered — to fix it.

When Policy Works on Paper but Fails in Practice

Recent debates around regulatory compliance, investment incentives, and innovation policy often frame the problem incorrectly. The assumption is that if laws are updated, funds announced, or programs launched, outcomes should follow.

But innovation does not fail in legislation.

It fails in translation.

A startup navigating environmental permits, banking compliance, investment readiness, and operational scale is not experiencing these systems separately. The friction emerges where they intersect — where timelines, risk frameworks, and incentives are misaligned.

In the Cabo Rojo case, compliance logic designed for large infrastructure collided with innovation timelines that cannot absorb multi-year uncertainty.

In the case of Dominican startups that raise capital abroad, the issue is not patriotism or ambition — it is access to infrastructure, patient capital, and operators who have scaled complex systems before.

These are not abstract problems. They are predictable, repeatable breakdowns.

The Invisible Failure Point: No One Owns the Middle

Here is the uncomfortable truth institutions rarely state openly:

Ministries design policy.

Banks manage risk.

Investors deploy capital.

Accelerators mentor founders.

But no one owns the integration layer.

No one is responsible for asking:

How does this regulation affect capital timelines?

How does this incentive align with real operational constraints?

How does a founder move from eligibility to execution without breaking the system?

As a result, startups are forced to become their own translators — between law, finance, operations, and growth — long before they have the capacity to do so.

Most fail quietly.

Some leave.

A few survive elsewhere.

Why More Programs Don’t Solve This

The default response to innovation failure is to add more programs:

More incubators

More demo days

More announcements

But none of these address the core problem: misaligned systems acting independently.

Innovation ecosystems do not fail because they lack enthusiasm. They fail because execution is nobody’s mandate.

Until institutions treat operational alignment as a first-class function — not an afterthought — outcomes will not change.

A Different Question Institutions Can Actually Act On

The most productive shift is not asking: “How do we support startups?”

It is asking: “Where do our systems break when a real startup tries to move through them?”

That question leads to a very different kind of work:

Mapping regulatory timelines against capital realities

Stress-testing incentives against execution risk

Identifying failure points before founders encounter them

Redesigning processes without rewriting laws

This is not policy reform.

It is operational design.

And it is the missing function in the Dominican innovation ecosystem.

The Missing Role: Operational Translation

Globally competitive ecosystems have one thing in common:

they make execution legible.

MIT did not succeed because of prestige.

It succeeded because it reduced existential risk for founders experimenting at the frontier.

That reduction did not come from vision statements.

It came from people and processes whose job was to translate complexity into action.

The Dominican Republic does not need to copy Silicon Valley.

It needs to assign responsibility for the space between ambition and reality.

What Changes If This Gap Is Addressed

If institutions begin owning the operational middle:

Fewer startups will need to leave to scale.

Capital will deploy with clearer expectations.

Regulations will achieve their intended outcomes.

Public-private collaboration will become functional, not symbolic.

Most importantly, innovation will stop being episodic and start becoming cumulative.

From Diagnosis to Execution

This gap is solvable — but not with another program or press release.

It requires:

Cross-institutional operational mapping

Clear accountability for execution bottlenecks

Short, bounded interventions that translate intent into action

That work is unglamorous.

It is also decisive.

For the reasons discussed in this latest Digital Nomad Weekly installment, we are convening the Digital Nomad Summit Santo Domingo a high-level global gathering designed for founders, investors, policymakers, remote-work leaders, and diaspora innovators shaping the future of work and cross-border business in emerging markets.

Until someone is explicitly responsible for making systems work together, Dominican innovation will continue to fall through the cracks — not for lack of talent, but for lack of ownership.

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Jonathan Joel Mentor is the CEO of Successment and architect of the Digital Nomad Summit™, scaling startups and challenging institutions to evolve. UN World Summit Award Nominee & ADOEXPO National Excellence in Exportation Award Winner www.jonathanjmentor.co | digitalnomadsummit.co