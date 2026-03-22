Ashoresoca warns of risks to tourism due to conflicts in Cabarete; supports improved beach access

Puerto Plata.- The Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Sosua and Cabarete, Ashoresoca, warned that conflicts between authorities in the midst of works in Cabarete could seriously affect the image and tourist development of this key destination on the north coast.

The warning comes after a verbal confrontation between members of the Dominican Navy and district director Freddy Cruz. The conflict occurred around access to Cabarete Beach.

The president of Ashoresoca, Antonio Cárdenas, was emphatic in pointing out that these confrontations send a negative signal to investors and visitors. This, at a time when the destination is betting on its strengthening.

The entity supported the intervention on the beach, describing it as vital to improve the organization, safety, and competitiveness of the tourist pole. They made an urgent call for dialogue to avoid delays in key works that directly impact the area’s economy.