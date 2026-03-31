Abinader inaugurates four-lane highway at Samaná entrance

The project, led by the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, included road widening to four lanes, full asphalt rehabilitation, upgraded drainage systems, road lighting, sidewalks, and improved access points. The modernization enhances road safety, reduces travel time, and improves connectivity between communities, positioning Samaná as a strategic tourism and logistics hub in the Dominican Republic.

President Abinader highlighted that the initiative forms part of a broader development plan that includes port projects, urban renovations, and land titling programs aimed at boosting investment and economic growth. Authorities emphasized that the upgraded road infrastructure will facilitate access to key tourist destinations, improve transportation of goods, and support sustainable tourism expansion, reinforcing Samaná’s role as a leading destination in the Caribbean.