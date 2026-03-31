Holy Week 2026 drives record hotel occupancy in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata.- Hotel occupancy in the north coast destination reached an impressive 96.1% during Holy Week 2026, highlighting strong tourism demand in Puerto Plata. Data from major hotel chains—including Hodelpa, Viva Wyndham, Gran Ventana, Blue Bay, Casa Marina, Marien, Senator, Lifestyle Holidays, and Iberostar—confirmed consistently high booking levels throughout the Easter holiday period.

Significant visitor flows were also reported in key tourism hotspots such as Sosúa, Cabarete, and Maimón, reinforcing the region’s appeal among local and international travelers seeking beaches, water sports, and leisure experiences.

This surge in tourism is expected to generate a strong economic impact, boosting restaurants, excursions, and local businesses while strengthening the destination’s position in the Caribbean travel market beyond the peak Easter season.