Central Bank to issue new RD$50 bill starting today

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) will introduce a new RD$50 bill into circulation on March 6, 2025. This update follows an international public tender held in April 2024, aimed at modernizing the country’s currency. Despite the introduction of the new bill, existing RD$50 notes will remain valid for all transactions.

The new banknotes retain the same security features as their predecessors, including a latent image with the initials “BCRD,” a security thread with the denomination, microprints, and a high-relief tactile mark for the visually impaired. The year of manufacture, 2024, is displayed at the bottom of the obverse side.

This issuance is in accordance with Articles 228, 229, and 230 of the Dominican Constitution and Article 25 of Monetary and Financial Law No. 183-02. The BCRD encourages citizens to visit its official website for more details on the bill’s security features and legitimacy.