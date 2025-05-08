Abinader urges U.S. to lift 10% tariffs on Dominican exports

Washington, D.C.- President Luis Abinader called for the elimination of 10% tariffs on Dominican exports to the United States during a recognition ceremony held by the Congressional Institute of Ethno-Hispanic Leadership. He emphasized that removing these trade barriers would boost bilateral commerce and support economic growth in the region.

The president also promoted the Dominican Republic as a prime destination for investment, citing a significant drop in homicide rates as a key indicator of improved national security. He underscored the country’s strategic role as the U.S.’s top Caribbean ally in combating transnational crime, noting its leadership in extraditions per capita and strengthened collaboration with the DEA since 2020.