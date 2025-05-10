9 things that are expensive in the Dominican Republic that used to be cheap

In recent decades, Dominicans have experienced a significant increase in the prices of various products.

Factors such as COVID-19, inflation, shortages of certain goods, and increases in production costs have contributed to this situation.

These price increases directly impact the “pockets” of Dominican households, especially those with limited resources.

That is why we are showing you below the nine items identified by people consulted by Hoy Digital, whose prices have been a topic of conversation among Dominicans:



María Méndez, a housewife, expressed this, saying that a box of 30 units, which 20 years ago sold for between RD$150 and RD$180, now costs between RD$225 and RD$250.

And in grocery stores, the unit is sold for RD$10, and two for RD$15.

Meanwhile, a pound of onions, which used to cost between RD$30 and RD$40, now sells for up to RD$80.

In addition, when she used to buy garlic, it was approximately RD$100–RD$120 per pound, and now it is RD$225.

Ana López, who has to feed her family daily, shares the same opinion and points out that plantain prices have risen significantly.

She used to buy them for RD$15–RD$20 each, and now they cost between RD$25 and RD$30.

She also complains that a pound of potatoes, which used to cost between RD$30 and RD$35, now sells for between RD$50 and RD$60.

Similarly, she complains that the price of fresh whole chicken has increased. Years ago, it sold for between RD$55 and RD$65 per pound; today, it reaches RD$80 per pound.

Xiomara Mieses no longer makes red bean stew at home because it used to be her favorite dish and inexpensive, but now the beans that used to cost RD$50 per pound are sold for RD$70.

In addition, the price of oil has increased, with half a gallon now selling for up to RD$325.

Similarly, coffee has seen a rise in consumer prices, from 150 pesos per pound.