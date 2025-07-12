The tobacco industry expands its markets

The director of the Dominican Tobacco Institute, Iván Hernández Guzmán, in the "Dialogue with Miguel Franjul" Externa

Santo Domingo, DR — The tobacco industry in the Dominican Republic is at its peak, with the Dominican Republic becoming a world leader in premium cigar production, with exports reaching $1.34 billion.

This was confirmed by Iván Hernández Guzmán, Director of the Dominican Tobacco Institute (Inabaco), in the “Dialogue with Miguel Franjul” program on “Entre Periodistas,” broadcast by Telesistema on Sundays at 11:00 a.m.

Hernández Guzmán also reported that tobacco production generates approximately 120,000 direct jobs, which contribute to the livelihoods of thousands of Dominican families.

Incredibly, while the largest consumers of this national product are men, the majority of employees driving this industry toward greater internationalization are women, occupying 70% of the jobs, the official said.

Explaining the scope of this sector of the national economy, he emphasized that “cigar production involves a meticulous process that includes seed selection and aging, which contributes to its global prestige.”

He also announced that Law 341 of 2022 declared tobacco and cigars as “Cultural Heritage of Dominicans,” highlighting their importance in the national identity.

“The industry is also committed to training young artisans, ensuring the continuity of this tradition,” he said.

Despite the achievements in the tobacco industry, the director of Intabaco emphasized the need to diversify markets by exploring opportunities in countries such as China and Europe.

She also called for increased participation of women in tobacco production, as a means of supporting their families, alongside their husbands, fathers, brothers, or sons.