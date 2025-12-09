Dominican travelers arrive in record numbers for Christmas season

Santo Domingo.- As Christmas Eve and the New Year draw near, thousands of Dominicans living abroad are returning home, filling airports with emotional reunions marked by hugs, kisses, and tears. Although official numbers for December have not yet been released, authorities expect arrivals to surpass last year’s figure of more than 300,000 returning Dominicans if the current pace continues.

Most travelers are entering through Las Américas International Airport (AILA), coming primarily from cities like New York, Miami, Orlando, Boston, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, as well as countries across Europe—including Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, and Portugal. Others are arriving from Latin America and the Caribbean, including Chile, Argentina, Panama, Colombia, Guatemala, the Bahamas, Saint Thomas, and Martinique, where large Dominican communities reside.

Flights are landing full, boosted by the government’s annual holiday tax exemption, which allows returning Dominicans who have been away for more than six months to bring gifts and goods valued up to US$5,500 without paying customs duties. The General Directorate of Customs is strictly enforcing the regulations, which also apply to shipments made through freight companies. The special holiday allowance will remain in effect until January 15, 2026.