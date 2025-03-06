Dominican Republic advances in African Swine Fever eradication efforts

Santo Domingo.- Agriculture Minister Limber Cruz announced that while African Swine Fever (ASF) has not been completely eliminated, the government has a structured plan for its total eradication. Significant progress has been made in biosecurity, laboratory infrastructure, and disease prevention within the pork industry.

Cruz highlighted that upon taking office, the country lacked the necessary diagnostic capabilities, forcing authorities to wait weeks for test results from the United States. Now, thanks to upgraded local laboratories, ASF detection can be completed in just two hours. This efficiency has drawn international recognition, with the FAO and other global organizations using the Dominican Republic as a reference in ASF detection and control.

Recent tests conducted in February identified ASF in 11 small-scale pig farms, but the virus has been kept under control, with no cases reported in large farms or commercial breeders. The Minister reaffirmed that ongoing collaboration between government agencies and pork producers is key to eradicating ASF entirely.