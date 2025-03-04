Dominican government repeals ITBIS Tax on foreign digital platforms

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government has repealed Decree 30-25, which sought to apply the Tax on Transfers of Industrialized Goods and Services (ITBIS) to foreign digital platforms operating in the country. Presidential spokesman Homero Figueroa confirmed that the measure, published in Official Gazette No. 11186, will not take effect. The decree had required foreign service providers to register with the General Directorate of Internal Revenue (DGII) and collect ITBIS from Dominican users.

The tax was intended to improve government revenue and reduce tax evasion in alignment with OECD recommendations. However, following public debate and media coverage, authorities opted to withdraw the measure.

For now, foreign digital platforms remain exempt from ITBIS, while the government explores alternative tax collection strategies.